According to Paraná Pesquisas, Luiz Fernando, Marcelo Lima and Flávia Morando are technically tied for 2nd place for mayor

Survey of the Paraná Research released this Wednesday (31.Jul.2024) shows that the federal deputy and pre-candidate Alex Manente (Citizenship), leads the electoral race for Mayor of São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

In the 1st stimulated scenario, Manente appears leading with 28% of the electorate’s voting intentions. Then the deputy Luiz Fernando (PT) is in 2nd place with 19.2%. In 3rd place is the former federal deputy Marcelo Lima (We can), with 17.6%.

Next, with 15.9%, is Flávia Morando (União Brasil), followed by the former councilor Rafael Demarchi (New), with 3% of voters’ voting intentions, and Claudio Donizete (PSTU), has 0.8%.

Luiz Fernando, Marcelo Lima and Flávia Morando are technically tied within the poll’s margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. Here is the full of the study (PDF – 580 kB).

Below is the 1st scenario:

Alex Manente (Citizenship) – 28%;

Marcelo Lima (Podemos) – 19.2%;

Flavia Morando (PSDB) – 17.6%;

Luiz Fernando (PT) – 15.9%;

Rafael Demarchi (New) – 4.5%;

Claudio Donizete (PSTU) – 0.8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 5.7;

none/blank/null – 8.4%.

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from July 27 to 30, 2024. A total of 740 people aged 16 or over in the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-02452/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$30,200. The amount was paid by Diário do Grande ABC.

2nd scenario

Paraná Pesquisas also tested a second scenario, without Rafael Demarchi. Alex Manente leads with 28.9% of voting intentions, followed by Marcelo Lima, with 20.6%, Flávia Morando, with 18.6%. Luiz Fernando has 16.1% and Cláudio Donizete, 1.1%.

Alex Manente (Citizenship) – 28.9%;

Marcelo Lima (Podemos) – 20.3%;

Flavia Morando (PSDB) – 18.6%;

Luiz Fernando (PT) – 16.1%;

Claudio Donizete (PSTU) – 1.1%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 6.4;

none/blank/null – 8.6%.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Poder360 offers its readers the Research Aggregator oldest and most complete survey on the internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a complete known methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Send the full survey by email to Poder360: [email protected].

To access the Research Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for the 2024 races or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of Power Monitorthe most complete tool for monitoring the Three Powers and everything related to power. To subscribe to the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):