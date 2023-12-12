Alex Tebrugge has been sleeping poorly for a few weeks now. The Eneco app for energy consumption states that he owes the supplier 319,502.83 euros for the use of hot water from the tap. And all this while he lives alone in a house of 81 square meters. “According to the app, I have drawn fifteen million liters of hot water from the tap in a week. Of course that is never possible.”
