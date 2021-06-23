Simultaneously with the release of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, the publisher Merge Games and the developer Jankenteam have brought the beautiful launch trailer of the game online, which you can admire in all its glory at the end of the news.

Below we offer you an overview of the game:

Legendary Alex Kidd returns in Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Since his first appearance in 1986 with Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the iconic Alex Kidd returns to smash rocks, collect coins and take on bosses in Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Restore the kingdom of Radaxian to its former glory and destroy the evil Janken the Great! Consisting of all levels of the original title and new stages that expand the Alex Kidd lore, experience Miracle World as you’ve never seen it before with new animations, graphic details and gameplay enhancements. Relive the legendary battles of paper, rock and scissors with Boss Rush mode! In addition to including all the classic original boss fights, Boss Rush mode will give you the chance to experience non-stop boss action! Go straight into the classic with retro mode! Jump straight into the original classic with the push of a button thanks to Retro mode! At any point during the game, switch between improved graphics and a recreation of the original art style! Feature A legend reborn – Dive into a stunning recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with stunning new graphics and smoother, more precise controls.

– Dive into a stunning recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with stunning new graphics and smoother, more precise controls. New ways – New modes such as “Classic Mode” and “Boss Rush Mode” will be available to players alongside the standard game.

– New modes such as “Classic Mode” and “Boss Rush Mode” will be available to players alongside the standard game. New levels – Experience new levels that expand the lore of the original and feature new types of enemies and vehicles

– Experience new levels that expand the lore of the original and feature new types of enemies and vehicles Alternative boss fights – New and improved boss fight mechanics for more intuitive battles.

– New and improved boss fight mechanics for more intuitive battles. Classic mode – Experience the original game with boss fights, dialogues, levels and features the same as the original version of the Master System.

– Experience the original game with boss fights, dialogues, levels and features the same as the original version of the Master System. New and remastered music – A huge range of reimagined music tracks and remastered tracks from the original classic game!

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, is PC Street Steam ed Epic Games Store.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – Launch Trailer

