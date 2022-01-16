The team of Royal Salt Lake He has just given the surprise, by making the hiring of the player official alex kei, young element of 14 years of age. With this hiring, he becomes the youngest signing in the history of Major League Soccer.
For his part, the director of Real Salt Lake, Elliot Fall, gave in praise, acknowledging the quality of the footballer, making it clear that he is a young promise and that he aims to become ‘the best’ in the competition.
“Over the past year, Axel has proven himself to be one of the best attacking prospects in the country. His ability in front of goal is well beyond his years and, coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goalscorer for our league for years to come,” he said.
The new jewel of Royal Saltk He was born in the Ivory Coast, and left behind the record held by Freddy Adu, who at the time signed for DC United. Kei is minor by 153 days.
Although everything takes time and must wait. For obvious reasons, alex kei he will not play in the first team, and it is not yet known when he will be available in the first team. What is a fact is that the striker became the youngest player in the entire history of MLS to be signed.
