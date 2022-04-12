Mexico. Mexican singer and actor Alex Ibarra shares in an interview with De Primera Mano that he is stable with his voice and surprises with it, This after suffering from spasmodic dysphonia, which is difficulty speaking due to spasms of the muscles that control the vocal cords.

Alex Ibarra, who had been suffering for 20 years with this disorder that originates in the brain, He mentions that he already leads a normal life and his work in the theater has mainly served him as therapy, since he manages to do different voices.

Alex Ibarra, son of actors Julissa and Benny Ibarra, brother of fellow singer Benny Ibarra Jr., shows his voice in the program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, and lets you listen to it as it is now that it hasn’t received the treatment it deserves. submit to speak fluently.

Part of the treatment that Alex has had to improve his voice is to undergo several injections into his vocal cords, which he has not received in recent weeks, after feeling completely fine.

Alejandro Ibarra De Llano is the full name of the actor, who is also the nephew of producer Luis de Llano, and is originally from CDMX; In his biography it is highlighted that as a child he began to be related to the world of entertainment and in the eighties he launched himself professionally as an actor and later as a singer.

Among the telenovelas in which Ibarra has participated are Educating Nina, For Loving Without Law, Falling in love with Ramón, La Vecina and more recently SOS I’m falling in love.