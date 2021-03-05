Augustus Alexander Joseph, known as Alex Gonzalez, is one of the most desired actors of our country on the small and big screen. He rose to fame for his starring role in the series ‘The Prince’ in 2014, and four years later for ‘Living without permission’; has been nominated for a Goya for Best New Actor for ‘Segundo Asalto’ and even has made its first steps in Hollywood by playing the 2011 character Riptide in the superhero movie ‘X-Men: First Generation’. Now he will be part of the cast in the second season of ‘Toy Boy’, a groundbreaking fiction produced by Atresmedia that later came to Netflix. He has also just released ‘3 Caminos’, on Amazon Prime Video, with a leading role.

The actor was born in the Lavapiés neighborhood (Madrid) into a humble family, dedicated in part to music, hence his passion for show business, although he opted more for acting. At age 40, and after going through a multitude of jobs until he became a recognized face in film and television, has many other passions. In fact, he details to this newspaper that he has “always” been “passionate about cars, that’s why I really enjoy being able to have access to the latest news, in design, technology and safety thanks to BMW«.

And it is that González drives a BMW X4 M Competition, a model that stands out “its design is perfect for combining country and city due to its dimensions, although these do not affect the interior at all, which is very spacious. But, above all, security, since it has all kinds of aids for you to enjoy safe driving, that gives me a lot of peace of mind«. It even »far exceeds all my expectations« what I expected before purchasing it. »I feel every day as if I had a brand new car«, he emphasizes.

The Madrid actor remembers, after getting his driver’s license at 19 and approving “everything the first time”, his first car: “A Renault 21 Injection that my uncle gave me to learn, although after four months I changed it for a Golf”. But, despite the fact that it was a short time, this car keeps “many, many secrets, all of which can be confessed, although I would not give myself to tell it in a single interview,” the actor confesses with a laugh. Of course, his first long trip to Cádiz from Madrid stands out, about 650 kilometers. «I remember perfectly that effervescent first feeling of freedom and euphoria to be able to go where you want without depending on anyone, “he says.

Currently, when choosing a car, for Álex González premium plus “sustainability”. “And in that sense BMW is doing really well, offering more and more electric or hybrid models,” he details, in addition to highlighting the parking assistant, a “great invention”, although “I have always been good at parking.”

The actor, who keeps in his garage a car – of which he considers that an owner says “absolutely” a lot about its owner -, a motorcycle and two bicycles, finally insists that he considers himself a good driver, which is why he prefers go «always at the wheel, although if the driver gives me confidence I turn on the music and I forget everything in the passenger seat.