The American dream has been cracking for a long time. The accumulation of various crises has cracked its perception as a land of opportunity. The ideological polarization aggravated by the irruption of Trumpism, the accelerated expansion of the wealthy classes compared to the popular ones, endemic racism in certain organs and institutions, the incessant trickle of police brutality and mass shootings, and a particularly devastating COVID-19 adds, for years, another type of epidemic; quieter and less vaunted than the one that affects us today on a global scale. One in which there is no unanimous interest in eradicating it.

Since the beginning of this century, the tidal wave of opiate addiction hitting the US soil has turned into a public health crisis. The figures speak for themselves: more than half a million deaths from overdoses (comparable to those killed by the covid in the same geographical district). Alex Gibney (New York, 67 years old) focuses on this in Crime of the century (The Crime of the Century), documentary released this Monday on HBO. Divided into two parts, the film is supported by an investigation by The Washington Post, in which the behavior of various actors (pharmaceutical industry, apothecaries, doctors, politicians …) is questioned to profit from the suffering and tragedy that floods vast territories of the country. “Those of [la empresa farmacéutica] Purdue Pharma were the ones who started the opioid crisis. They realized they had a powerful drug, oxycodone – twice as powerful as morphine – in their hands, and they wanted to bring it to market and expand its uses. Until then, this pain reliever was only prescribed for postoperative treatments or for terminally ill patients. But when you are looking to expand the coverage of this in the market by omitting its addictive effects, and denying that no dose is too high, it is when you incentivize people to use it for moderate pain. What these companies basically did is create a demand that now needs to be covered ”, declared this Friday Gibney on the other side of the video call, from the United States.

The same demand that has pushed many addicts to the streets, not all with a history of dependency or from unstructured environments, in order to cover that need with lower-priced material (such as heroin or illegal fentanyl), greater danger and immediate satiety effect.

To the architect of Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and the Oscar winner Taxi to the dark side his pulse does not tremble when drawing a parallel between the business resulting from drug trafficking and that promoted by certain economic sectors of his society with the abusive use of facultative drugs. “Obviously when we talk about heroin trafficking we are talking about an illegal practice, and when we talk about the sale of oxycodone from a legal one, but the mechanism is the same and the business model is similar. Both raise their benefits around creating a dependency between users, ”says Gibney. The tape includes, among others, statements by former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Joe Rannazzisi and reporters from The Washington Post Sari Horwitz, Scott Higham, and Lenny Bernstein.

Alex Gibney, director of the documentary.

There are also no words of thanks for the role that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has played in escalating this epidemic. “We discovered that an FDA worker, in charge of product approval for Purdue Pharma, ended up signing for the pharmaceutical company just one year after ending his commitment to the government agency, and for a comfortable salary, I would add. It’s quite disturbing when the people who should be scrutinizing these requests for new drugs for the good and safety of society are basically selling themselves to drug companies. “

Although all the problems that Gibney raises with this non-fiction work has in reality its roots tied to the depths of the idiosyncrasy of the country of the stars and stripes, especially during the last decades, with a fierce neoliberalism as its flag. . “That is the problem when you create a system so dominated by economic profit that it ends up creating aberrant situations like the ones I explain in my work. Commercials anointing doctors to prescribe more drugs with their brand name. It’s a terrifying idea. A company like Insys, which distributed a fentanyl spray, set about paying, say, $ 10,000 [más de 8.200 euros] to doctors with the objective that they would return the investment by prescribing drugs worth $ 20,000 to their users [casi 16.500 euros]. Hence, certain doctors prescribed very high amounts of opiates with the monetary benefits in mind and not the health needs of their patients ”. To which he adds a criticism of the capacity of these corporations “to use the power that the amount of money they generate gives them to obtain results that go against the public interest.”

The words of the co-creator of The Looming Tower They refer to its dominant position as a pressure group among prominent legislators, but also to its ability to defuse legal cases thanks to large compensation. A fine of just over 600 million dollars [unos 493,5 millones de euros] which, for example, served to bury the complaint and the case against Purdue Pharma in 2007.

Former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Joe Rannazzisi, one of the participants in the documentary. HBO

Those practices that seem far from the European board but that, nevertheless, the interviewee warns that they might not be something exclusive to his country: “There is a risk that this business mentality, adhering to the American turbo capitalism of the 21st century, that patients conceive as consumers and medicines as a consumer product, be exported to other countries. “

The arrival of Joe Biden to power has led to the articulation of another way of doing politics in the White House. One of his latest decisions is the will to cancel the patents of the covid-19 vaccines. Although the New York documentary maker is somewhat skeptical about the arrival of the new tenant: “It is difficult to say if the arrival of Biden will change the situation. One of the most urgent things that need to change in this country is the campaign finance system. Without this change, it is very difficult for me to imagine a major turnaround in the American healthcare system. “

Crime of the century comes to HBO Spain at a delicate moment. The widespread discredit towards institutions and public powers has also diminished the belief in science and the deposit of trust in their institutions. In the midst of the global vaccination campaign, and in a context where there is a growing number of anti-vaccines, deniers, and conspirators, it might not seem like the right time for a piece of investigative journalism like the one that occupies these lines. “There is no need to be cynical with science either. Trained scientists work for the general benefit inventing and manufacturing drugs and vaccines, like those for covid, which are tremendously important. But at the same time we have to be critical that economic motivations do not end up perverting their supply to society ”, Gibney says.

