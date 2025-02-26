Romina Malaspina and Álex Ghita They played last position in the final of GH Dúo On Tuesday night, despite the fact that the contestants were not clear if the expulsion would be that same night or, as usual, at the Gala on Thursday.

Ion Aramendi He confirmed that one of them would leave that same night, staying like this at the doors of the final. “The blind percentages are in 70%, against 30%hence The big difference is clear“The presenter explained.

“I’m sure I’m leaving todaybecause always successful in everything, “Álex assumed before time.”I am not in either of the two sides And the public wants to make sure the side of the B is won, “he justified his assumptions.

Aramendi confirmed the coach’s suspicions: “The audience has decided to leave the house … Álex!“The expelled was hurt.” I wish you the best. It hurt me, it doesn’t matter if it was 70, 80 or 90% of the votes, “he lamented.

In this way, Romina became the last finalist of the edition, adding to the names of Maica, Oscar, Sergio, Marieta and José María. “We open the vote to winhe votes positive for the person you want to win! “Ion revealed.

