The turn has come for Alex Ghita in the curve of life GH Duo. The coach and Adara Molinero’s ex-boyfriend He captured on a blackboard the development of his life, from his happy, but hard childhood, to the present.

The young man said that he lived without a father figure. “my mother many times He said he wasn’t hungry and wasn’t eating. so that I could do it,” she recalled through tears.

When they were 13 years old they moved to Spain, and their mother started working cleaning houses. “I went with her and He took the owners’ dogs for a walk to earn a tip.“, he acknowledged with a smile. His life continued with much sacrifice until he moved to Madrid.

In the capital everything was better. “I met the mother of my daughter Sofía, who is the best daughter in the world,” he explained. “I set up my studio and I met Carla Barber who is like a sister for me,” she mentioned to her former friend. “She me broke the heart with Adara“, the story continued.

“It was a roller coaster, but in a way that it left me very marked“he confessed. “She I was insecure about Carla, she gave me a choice between the twoand when I went to his birthday he stopped following me, deleted our photos and uploaded videos dancing with other boys,” Ghita said.

Adara’s supposed jealousy became a problem in the relationship. “Wanted to that the girls I trained changed the way they dressed and he complained that I touched them to stretch,” said Álex. “On a trip he told me that I wanted us to be parents“, he introduced.

This request was what led to the breakup of the fortuitous couple. “It scared me, I wanted to be safe and she wanted to be a mother now,” he lamented. Adara on setshe spoke some tactless words to him: “How could I be desperate to have a child with a human remains?