Many people dream of living in the popular Pijp in Amsterdam, but Quirine (30) and Hein (29) do not. The couple prefers to go back to their roots in Brabant. Although that search turns out to be more difficult than expected, it became clear on Monday evening in a new episode of Buy without looking .

Quirine and Hein from Brabant rent a house in De Pijp in Amsterdam, but Hein in particular appears not to be able to settle there. “I am not that hip Amsterdammer that people think I am,” he admits. Quirine has it less difficult than her boyfriend, but still longs for her roots. And because they feel that they themselves are behind the times when it comes to house hunting, they enlist the help of the team of Buy without looking.

Estate agent Alex van Keulen and structural engineer Bob Sikkes are summoned to discuss the couple's wishes, but soon notice that Quirine and Hein have different requirements. For example, Quirine would prefer to live in a 1930s house in Vught and Hein doesn't really care as long as a suitable house is found. With a budget of 450,000 euros, the couple is looking for a house of at least 100 square meters with three bedrooms and a garden. Sounds reasonable, but it's not, Alex warns. The housing market in Brabant is just as fierce as in the rest of the Netherlands. "A 1930s house is not going to be within your budget. And it won't be ready to move in either."

To make things easier for Alex and to avoid the concession clock, Quirine and Hein decide to increase their budget to 500,000 euros. Alex is happy about it, but soon discovers that it has little effect. Meanwhile, the time of the concession clock has also passed and Quirine and Hein are forced to adjust their wish list. Especially the search area and the preference for certain homes appear to work against house hunting. “You really have to get into the housing market now,” Alex makes clear to the couple again.

They comply with his request and soon Alex comes across a terraced house in Vught, which Quirine loves. He manages to buy the house by overbidding, but also has a considerable renovation budget of approximately 60,000 euros. Normally Bob would be satisfied with that, but his plans require an additional 20,000 euros. Do Quirine and Hein still have a piggy bank somewhere? "I dare say, I'm not going to reveal too much, that what I'm going to do with it will definitely increase its value," Bob promises the couple. So they can't help but agree.

With the extra money he received, Bob provides a major extension with a brand new kitchen and a wine climate cabinet, something that makes Hein very happy. But then, as in almost every episode, Bob gets a call: a baby is on the way. That is why a space for the little sprout must also be thought of.

On the big day, Quirine and Hein are ‘very tense’. But once inside, that tension immediately falls off them. “Insane”, Hein responds enthusiastically. Quirine can only say ‘oh my god’ and ‘wow’. “Holy moly, I really like the decor. Really mega us”, she exults.

Quirine and Hein could not have wished for a better home. “It really feels like coming home,” the two beam.

