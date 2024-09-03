Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary coach of Manchester United, sat sadly at Old Trafford during the team’s match against its traditional rival Liverpool, which ended with the Reds winning 3-0, scored by Colombian Luis Diaz (two goals) and Egyptian Mohamed Salah (one goal), while United’s performance was extremely poor, and the fans were extremely angry.

Peter Schmeichel, the veteran Danish goalkeeper and former United player, was sitting next to Sir Alex Ferguson, watching his facial expressions and emotions during the match, as Sir Alex appeared to be “shocked” by the heavy defeat.

Schmeichel said: Ferguson seemed to be regretting the good old days when he achieved the largest number of English Premier League titles, while the club has not achieved any new league title for more than ten years, after Ferguson retired from coaching at the end of the 2012-2013 season.

Schmeichel said: I was sitting next to him and he was very sad from the shock of the result and the poor performance, and he seemed to be “remembering” the days when he achieved one championship after another with the “Red Devils”, and the wonderful moments he spent inside the “Old Trafford” castle.

Schmeichel added, “I saw all this sadness in his eyes as I sat next to this ‘legend’ who achieved something exceptional with United that no longer exists and may never happen again.”

It is noteworthy that United lost two matches in the first 3 rounds in the “Premier League”, and seeks upon the return of the competition from the “international agenda” matches, to improve its position and arrange its affairs under the leadership of Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag, as the team faces Southampton in the fourth round of the competition on September 14.