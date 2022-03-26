Tragedy in the small town in the province of Palermo in Sicily. Alex Sirna died in a car accident in Ficarazzi. For him the rescuers could not do anything, despite the attempts to save his life and timely intervention. The man died alone 31 years old for the very serious injuries sustained in the terrible crash that was fatal to him.

Photo source from Pixabay

The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained. What is known so far is that the 31-year-old was driving his own Fiat Punto, when suddenly he lost control of the vehicle crashing into a tree. Unfortunately he died instantly.

Alex Sirna, after the accident, immediately received the necessary help, with the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade, the Municipal Police of Ficarazzi and the 118 health workers who intervened to try to save his life. But arrived at the scene of the accident i rescuers they could not help but ascertain the death of the 31-year-old motorist.

The agents immediately had to close the stretch of road where the accident took place, in order to be able to freely carry out all the necessary findings. Married a few years ago, Alex Sirna had studied in Cefalù, had no children and worked for a confectionery company.

He was quite well known in the area, also for having worked for a while for a Bagheria bar, a municipality located in the metropolitan city of Palermo. The community clings to the family in this time of pain.

Alex Sirna died in a car accident in Ficarazzi, messages of condolence

Many messages of condolence arrived to the family, in a moment of pain. And there are those who point the finger at the streets that are not fixed and that can be dangerous.

Photo source from Pixabay

The road accident is only the latest in a long series of tragedies, the second fatal within 24 hours in Sicily, after the death of Giuseppe Castello36-year-old man hit by a pirate car in Vittoria.