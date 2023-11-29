Alex Contreras, during a CAF conference, in Madrid (Spain), on September 13. Europa Press News (via Getty Images)

Sustainable, inclusive and responsible investments. That was the great motto of the Latin American Cities Conferences, the great investment promotion convention organized by the Americas Society and Council of Americas that in its seventeenth edition took place in Lima, a capital in constant boiling over due to its eternal political crisis. The event included the presence of the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, who is about to complete her first year in the Government, has suffered a break with the Public Ministry and has just been constitutionally denounced for homicide for the deaths of the demonstrators who protested in against him in the first months of his administration.

“My Government is about actions and not words, and that is why it makes great efforts to promote investment, both in the public and private sectors so that we can reduce poverty gaps. We are a country with legal stability, respect for the laws and the Constitution. Gentlemen investors, here your capital will be protected and respected,” Boluarte said in the lounge of an exclusive hotel before an audience made up mostly of national and foreign diplomats and businessmen.

The central axis of the event was the participation of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Alex Contreras, who has recently been questioned for belatedly accepting that the country is going through an economic recession. His speech maintained an optimistic tone. “Despite the complexity of this year, there have been important advances. The fundamentals have not changed. We continue to be an economy open to the world. We have enviable macroeconomic stability in the region. We are one of the few economies that have experienced a drop in production and have accumulated more tax savings. This contradiction reflects what Peru is,” he said at the outset.

Contreras, who has remained in the Government since its inception against all odds, pointed out that the most important challenges that his administration has set for itself are to “get out of this episode of falling production as soon as possible” and “reverse the fall.” structural that Peru’s potential growth has experienced.” He maintained that despite the political situation, the country has not lost its potential. “The political context has not helped, it has been something that has taken away. But we continue to be an attractive place for investment,” he insisted.

The head of the Economy and Finance portfolio highlighted that in 2024 it will once again host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), as it previously did in 2008 and 2016. In five regions of the coast, mountains and jungle, 160 meetings will be held and 10,000 visitors will be received, including delegates, experts, officials and businessmen. “We will position ourselves again in the great international showcase. “We don’t want to miss this opportunity to explain the enormous opportunity this nation represents,” he said.

On other issues, Contreras expressed his concern about unblocking the paused mining projects. The Government has projected the start of construction of at least seven mining projects by 2025. “We cannot afford to have a portfolio of more than 50 billion dollars that is not moving forward. Not only does it not advance but it is reduced. The bet is to consolidate the hub miner in the south. May Arequipa, Moqeguay and Puno become a global mining benchmark,” he explained.

As an achievement of his portfolio, he highlighted the awarding of public-private partnership projects. “In these eleven months of management we have broken the record in the awarding of public-private partnerships: if you add up the last 4 years we do not even reach 500 million. This year we have awarded 2.3 billion dollars, 24 times what was awarded in 2022. To accelerate growth there must be planning,” he stressed. He added that work is being done on infrastructure, where the gap is 360,000 million soles and that is why the presence of private capital is vital. “We need to regain trust. More investment means more growth, more fiscal resources, more employment and, therefore, more well-being,” he concluded.

For his part, Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability. “Peru will try to boost only investments that understand the cycle of life and the countryside that we should not sterilize. That profitability is incompatible with the depredation of our homes, fields and that governments must be fair and ensure environmental and societal governance,” he indicated.

Finally, Susan Segal, president and CEO of Americas Society and Council of the Americas, highlighted the benefits of the country for the future. “We believe there are enormous opportunities for investment and for the public and private sectors to work together on the economic and investment agenda. Peru is a competitive destination for investment, it has human resources with an entrepreneurial spirit, natural resources, it is fertile for agriculture, and renewable energy. It also has a privileged location. And for all the macroeconomic stability and a transparent framework for investment,” she said.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.