Alex case, the Council: “Yes to sentence reductions even in the case of family crimes”

The Court of Assizes of Appeal will be able to apply a reduced sentence to Alex Cotoiathe young man who on 30 April 2020 in Collegno he killed his violent father to defend his mother. And more generally in cases of family homicide, judges will now be able to choose to reduce sentences if they want to apply mitigating circumstances to the accused such as generic ones or that of provocation. The green light comes from Constitutional Court which took about twenty days to decide “abolish” the absolute ban on applying discounts in cases of homicide in which the victim and the attacker were united by a family or relationship bond. A rule introduced with the “red code”. According to the Consulta, even in trials for murder committed against a family member or cohabitant, the judge must instead have the possibility of evaluating on a case-by-case basis whether to reduce the sentence: the last paragraph of the art. has been declared unconstitutional. 577 of the penal code, introduced in 2019.

The rule exceptionally prohibited the judge from declaring the two mitigating circumstances prevalent with respect to the aggravating circumstance of the family relationships between the perpetrator and the victim of the murder. The question had been raised by two orders of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin. In Alex’s case, the young man was just eighteen when he killed his father during yet another aggressive episode against himself, his mother and his brother: thanks to the Council’s decision he now risks a sentence of between 6 and 9 years, instead of 14.

The Council believes that this decision does not in any way contradict the legitimate purpose of the “code red” to intervene with incisive measures, of a preventive and repressive nature, against the dramatic phenomenon of violence and abuse committed within family and emotional relationships. However, the Court highlighted that the absoluteness of the prohibition imposed by the legislator can lead to contradictory results in individual cases with respect to this purpose, ending up determining the application of manifestly excessive penalties in “situations in which it is the subject who has suffered for years aggressive behavior to carry out the murderous act, as a result of a sudden loss of self-control caused by the innumerable series of abuses to which he had been subjected”.

