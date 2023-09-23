Yeison Jimenezsinger, composer and great reference of the Colombian regional musiccarried out a musical collaboration with Alex Camposwith whom they harmonize a mutual admiration, and in an extraordinary way they perform an emotional song titled “I run into your arms”now available on digital music platforms.

Regarding this single, the singer and composer Alex Campos He stated: “Like the need to return to those arms of the one we should never have abandoned, our need to take control and execute our own decisions separates us from the voice of God, and leaves us vulnerable to facing the consequences of this path of loneliness. But it is at that moment when the paternal arms of the creator are open to reconcile us and bring us life and a new purpose in him.”

For its part, Yeison Jimenez highlighted that “I run to your arms” is a totally different release from what he has been releasing“God knows how he does his things and moves his chips, thanks to my brother Alex for a tremendous team, may it be a blessing for everyone.”

“I run into your arms” was produced by Alex Campos, and written and composed from Houston, Texas, in collaboration with Wicho Robledo. It is a popular ranchera that has great arrangements by Eli Moreno, and the participation of musicians of the genre such as “Fono” García, Nathan Fernández, Joel Sánchez and Andrew Treviño. Yeison Jiménez gives the interpretation and feeling worthy of the lyrics and message of this musical work.

He duet of Yeison Jiménez and Alex Campos It is accompanied by a music video, filmed on the outskirts of the Colombian capital, where in addition to the participation of its performers, it tells a great story of reconciliation and sincere feeling. It should be added that Yeison continues with the promotion of “Vete”, her most recent single, a song that she has led on digital platforms with her downloads.

