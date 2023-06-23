Alex Britti: “They asked me for a selfie in front of the flowers for little Manuel. Social problem also for adults”

“Just at that moment, in front of the many flowers placed on the spot, a man joined me on a big scooter and asked me for a selfie. I didn’t feel like it and I refused”. This is what happened to Alex Britti, in the place of the tragic accident of June 14, in which a five-year-old boy lost his life.

The singer, who recently moved to Casal Palocco, told Il Messaggero that since that day he hadn’t been able to return to via di Macchia Saponara, where a Lamborghini driven by a group of youtubers crashed into a Smart ForFour in which he was a woman with her two children. “I often go shopping there. But after the accident I never went. Yesterday I was moved to go back thinking that the little one who lost his life is little younger than my son ”, said Britti, interviewed yesterday in the house where he moved just two months ago.

The guitarist admitted that challenges, or “challenges” between young people “have always existed. “When I was young, the boys used to meet at the Olimpica to race motorbikes”, he said, admitting that today they would be filmed by a live social media. “Unfortunately we all did stupid things when we were young. I challenge those who say they never did challenges as a kid. With social media and virality, these challenges have become more dangerous”.

“Passing there yesterday for the first time since the accident I was moved and opened the window,” he said. “This man on the scooter, laughing and joking, approached me and asked me for a selfie. He was sorry but I pretended not to. After that he stopped further on at a roundabout and at that point I lent myself. They were kids in the car doing a challenge. But the man who asked me for a selfie in front of the stuffed animals was an adult. Social media is also this”.