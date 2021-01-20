The bad medical news with which Tenerife started the week was confirmed. It is that both Álex Bermejo and Sam Shashoua will miss Saturday’s game against Lugo due to different annoyances, while Suso is a serious doubt. The good thing for Ramis is that Folch and Sergio González would already be available. After undergoing medical tests, the Catalan attacker was diagnosed with a type 1 muscle injury in the right biceps femoris, while the Briton has a fibrillar micro-tear in the right abductor. Both are pending its evolution, but its presence in the Anxo Carro is ruled out.

Suso, for his part, is a serious doubt since the captain suffers a sprained ankle and will wait until the last minute to see if he can participate. The man from Tenerife was unlucky as he barely participated in five minutes against Villarreal, but ended up battered. He will do everything possible to be able to arrive. In this way, the technician’s casualties are multiplied in attack since Nono will not be able to be either, with a muscle break. Discarded for several weeks are Jacobo González and also Borja Lasso. The bands are the main affected parcels.

The positive is that Ramón Folch and Sergio González will be available on Saturday. The former Elche has joined the group after overcoming his muscle injury, while the winter signing has already been with his new teammates for a week and will be in the squad. Both, yes, are players with a defensive profile. Who will be safe is Gio Zarfino, another who until recently was in the dry dock. The Uruguayan, who has not lost any of the four games against Lugo, told the official media that he hopes the injuries will respect him “and give the best for the team, which is what I want. May I do well personally and collectively. We have to be at a good level to aim high, play back to back ”.

The midfielder wanted to have a few more goals, “but I have missed several games due to injury. As long as the team wins, I don’t care, and I’m here to support my teammates and do my job, if it’s with a goal, the better, but the important thing is to win every weekend ”.