Soleil Rises he chose Alex Belli, a former competitor of the house, as a person to whom to turn his thoughts when by the GF Vip, all the competitors were asked to express a thought towards a loved one during the Indian dinner for the birthday of Kabir Bedi.

Soleil Sorge has named Alex Belli, with whom, under the eyes of all, we know we have intertwined a relationship for “Artistic chemical attraction”, which caused a lot of movement and gossip in the house, until his exit and the entrance of his wife, Delia Duran, with whom Soleil was forced to live together.

Source: web

Following the entry of Belli Soleil’s wife, he announced that he was living badly his stay in the reality show, and after a fit of tears, the girl was disappointed with the reception given to Duran by some of her companions. adventure.

And just yesterday, almost making the spectators understand that they feel something more than an artistic attraction, he wanted to address the actor: “I forgot to say hello to Alex. A kiss for all you have given us. Beloved inside and outside the house. “

Alex Belli’s thank you tweet

What triggered the rain of criticism from the web was not so much the thought of Soleil, who froze his roommates, but rather Belli’s reply via a tweet. “The only one who thinks of me and is connected as my essence. Who has ears, understand! “ – he wrote. Obviously, everything suggests that in addition to wanting to thank Sorge, Belli’s was also a dig at his wife Delia Duran. Delia who after leaving her husband’s house left him on the sofa to enjoy the spectacle of his entry into the house.