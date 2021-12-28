Alex Belli in connection from home with the GFVip, here is the price of the famous animalier shirt

Without a shadow of a doubt Alex Belli was one of the most loved and talked about contestants of the Big Brother Vip. In the last episode aired, the famous actor was in connection from home and showed off one shirt equal to that of Tommaso Zorzi. Are you curious to know how much it costs? Let’s find out together!

Over the last few weeks Alex belli has been forced to abandon the Big Brother Vip due to a disqualification. Despite this, the well-known actor continues to be present as guest within the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. During the last live broadcast of the famous reality show, the former gieffino showed off a clothing which certainly did not go unnoticed by all viewers.

This is the famous patterned shirt animalier already seen in the previous edition of the program as it was worn by Tommaso Zorzi. It is a signed garment Benevierre and which has a cost equal to 139.00 euros.

Alex Belli at GFVip: the special relationship with Soleil Sorge

During his stay inside the most spied house in Italy, Alex Belli made himself hero of various gossip, bringing out numerous chatter on social media. Because of special relationship who had established himself with Soleil Sorge, the actor had ended up in the crosshairs of controversy risking ending his love affair with Delia Duran.

However, Delia Duran he decided to forgive his partner once he got out of the house Big Brother Vip. Indeed, the model and the well-known actor are back together more lovers than ever and have even declared that they want a soon son.

Regarding Soleil Rises, the latter showed all the disappointment towards Alex Belli. The famous influencer has seriously accused the actor declaring that he had lied only with the aim of getting more visibility. On the other hand, most of the web users and viewers have accused him of the same thing. On the contrary, Duran took the defenses of her husband.