The actor and photographer said he was with the Selassie sisters when the end of the relationship was announced.

There is a lot of talk these days about the end of the romance between Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulu Selassiè. There are many who point the finger at Manuel’s father Franco that would have hindered their romance.

But for Alex Belli the version is another, Franco has nothing to do with it and the couple broke up due to old misunderstandings. Guest to Afternoon 5 the actor and photographer explained what he knows.

Alex said she was in the company of the Selassie sisters when Manuel broke the news of the end of the affair with Lulu.

“When they broke up she was with me. When he broke the news she was in my studio taking the pictures. They broke up because there were problems, but not these days, they come from afar. I also heard Franco Bortuzzo. The GF Vip is beautiful because it is a bubble, a parallel reality. The litmus test, however, is the reality outside the program. Get your story out, if it works well, if it doesn’t work amen”- the words of the actor.

According to Alex Belli, the faults are not of Franco Bortuzzo

For Alex, the causes of the breakup are not attributable to Franco Bortuzzo: “Their problem is much more settled. Franco let them live, because they lived in the same house. The causes of this breakup? There were some inconsistencies between Lulu and Manuel. I say inconsistencies of life also things of the past. When one goes out, lifestyles meet and it is that moment that there is a real test “.

And again denies involvement for Delia’s party:

“Anyway Lulu was on set with me and was arguing with Manuel. But I have nothing to do with it. Let’s say it all happened while I was taking pictures of the sisters. I mean that Delia’s birthday party has nothing to do with it, Lulu and Manuel were already arguing in the afternoon ”.