Finally, the usual appointment with the GF VIP, led by Alfonso Signorini, after the stop of the week. The episode of February 14 entirely dedicated to love in honor of Saint Valentine. But not only that, the appointment kept the public anxiously waiting for the great return as a guest of Alex Belli.

Source GF Vip study

Now the long awaited moment has come. Alex’s return to the house. Alfonso Signorini decides that to welcome the former gieffino will be her, Soleil Rises. The meeting takes place in the garden and the actor reserves equally special words for his special friend: “I appreciated your consistency, I’m sorry that Delia came in here and lost her compass”.

She: “Alex what happened to you” the vippona claims to have seen the fire go out inside him. Then he surprises her, crossing the red carpet that delineates her distances.

Soleil backs away and he asks her to trust her by extending his hand to touch her. “I trust you, but I also want to keep the self from being eliminated.” At that point Alex makes a click and goes to hug her.

At that moment Soleil Sorge realizes that he is about to return to the house. The two are in seventh heaven and their harmony is palpable, so much so that even the conductor underlines it.

Signorini asks the new guest to hide in the house to make the triumphal entry as soon as possible Delia she will also be present in the salon. But the model he doesn’t seem enthusiastic at allindeed quite the opposite. He hugs and kisses Soleil in front of Duran’s incredulous eyes.

The other tenants are extremely happy. They all go back to the living room and find a Belli smiling and ready to welcome them with open arms. He greets everyone, but reserves unexpected words for Antonio: “I congratulate you. You could have become a doll in Duran’s hands, but instead you pulled back like a real man. I respect you “. Alex Belli returned home as a guest last night and will stay for a few days. Soleil’s happiness and Delia’s disappointment are palpable