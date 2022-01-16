Delia Duran just a few days ago she entered the Big Brother VIP house, but she has already made herself known by all the competitors. The girl has already made her first friendships and made her first confidences, in particular with Miriana Trevisan.

The two found each other immediately and a splendid friendship was born from which some confidences were born. Delia Duran made a rather delicate confession to her friend and told her:

You know it’s a bit delicate, for now we haven’t had a child, but we’ve been trying for a long time. We have been looking for it for a long time and it does not arrive. Let’s say that at this point we need a slightly stronger and more particular method.

Some time ago Alex Belli had also talked about the desire for paternity, unfortunately the two are having problems becoming parents. Now, the actor responded to Delia’s words with a tweet:

Becoming a dad and a mom is a call from God! It is a vocation. God is ETERNAL LOVE, who gives himself ceaselessly and calls us into existence. It is a mystery that Providence wished to entrust to us called to love each other totally and without reserve.

A Verissimo Alex Belli spoke of the desire to become a parent, at the time he also put his relationship with Soleil Sorge on the scales, but the actor is convinced that he wants Delia and wants to marry her legally as well: