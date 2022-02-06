Yesterday afternoon Alex Belli he was a guest in Silvia Toffanin’s living room at Verissimo. The presenter has repeatedly pressed the Centovetrine actor pointing out that the whole story concocted with Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge has lost credibility.

During the interview Alex Belli made it known that he intends to withdraw from this “show” and not participate more in the bets of Big Brother VIP:

“Now I’m going to opt for a subtraction. Certainly on Monday I will be at the GF Vip in the studio as per contract. But after that I could also disappear. I had already tried it, but it wasn’t possible. “

Silvia Toffanin, however, did not believe any of Alex Belli’s words, so much so that she made fun of him by pressing him on the fact that he was following a script?

What are you going to do now? What does your storytelling involve? What is the twist that you have prepared for us? In the sense that you have your own narrative. I think many things, but unfortunately I can’t tell them all, I’m sorry you know. What would you like to do now, what do you have in mind? Will you be passive waiting for Soleil and Delia? We are here ready to hear your twist. Do not disappoint the public, come on you have the twist. What would you like to do now? So you might get out of the picture.

Silvia Toffanin does not at all believe that the competitor is retiring from the scene, but she thinks he is preparing a real bomb:

What are you retiring? You never will, I’m sure it won’t, I don’t believe it. I want to see, come on, get out of the scene. You say you will amaze me this time? I say instead that it is impossible. Ladies and gentlemen, he’s saying he’s leaving the scene. Does Alex Belli disappear from circulation? Disappear from the television from now on? Look what we are recording and you need to be sure what you say. ‘Will you try’? Here, down you’re taking it all back. Listen, do you want to try to disappear or is the truth that you’re going to do more? I don’t believe it, can I tell you ?!

And she threw the bomb at the end, Alex returns to the house according to her: “Now you shy away, to do what? To do a quarantine and maybe enter the house of the GF Vip? Ah, caught, yes! Not only are you crafty dear, the public understood it too. “