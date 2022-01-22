Alex Belli has posted a tweet in which he explains that he wants to officially leave Delia Duran: his words

The soap opera between Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge it has now reached a point of no return. Viewers are fed up with this love triangle so much that many now believe that everything is organized.

Now, the “man” has put in place yet another twist: Alex Belli has decided to officially leave his wife Delia Duran. Obviously, the Centovetrine actor did not contradict himself and concluded his marriage with a tweet:

I am sorry for the baseness of the story you are making of yourself, of us and of me. I know how much we have fought and lived together to conquer who we are. And I am completely amazed at your words. Therefore I withdraw and let you walk alone.

There is little to interpret, it seems that the actor has made his choice and distanced himself. By now everyone is convinced that Alex Belli is totally in love with Soleil Sorge who officially returns his love. The two do not have the courage to admit, however, that their passion is much more than a friendship.

Only last night, Delia Duran’s ex-husband entered the house to remind the woman how much he is in love and how long it took the two to realize their love and their “freedom”, as he calls it.