In the episode of Big Brother Vip broadcast last night, Alex Belli entered the house to have a confrontation with Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge. Before, however, he spoke with Alfonso Signorini and explained to him that he does not understand why his wife wants to leave him just because the fans have sent a plane dedicated to the “Solex”:

Alex Belli, face to face with his wife Delia

“I was disappointed because you can’t decide to leave a person based on a fan plane. I have things to say to Delia and I hope to leave some quiet and peace in her heart. I’ve always had clear ideas, if you don’t have them, maybe it’s because we’re talking about a love that cannot be boxed “ – he said.

Source: web

Duran fully replied to her husband: “Do you want to continue with this game for your mania for protagonism? Instead of protecting our love and our relationship, you continue undeterred to write the hashtag #solex ”. In fact, the model asked for explanations regarding the tweets that the actor has published, containing the crasis of the names of Soleil and Alex.

“I’m about to take this ring off and throw it away” – threatened the model, but the actor continued to defend his marriage: “Our love is something else, it is totalitarian, incredible, we have been living together for three years. I continue to defend who we are. I told you to choose well the interlocutor you talk to in here. The version of events you have to give yourself is the truth. What we are is something else, ours is a free relationship “.

Delia was keen to clarify the nature of their relationship: “Our freedom is not going with another woman or another man ”. “We can’t argue for a post and a passing plane”finally minimizes the former competitor.