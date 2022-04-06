Last night a new episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy, the fourth recorded last week. Pupo for a night Alex Belli which he was able to review Soleil Risescolumnist of the program.

At the sight of Alex Soleil he pretended to leave the studio with Federico Fashion Stylethen she became the actor’s muse for photographic poses.

In fact, Alex was called to be the special judge among the couples made up of Gianmarco Onestini and Maria Laura De Vitis and the baby Francesco Chiofalo with the nerd Annaclara Hellwig.

The contestants were asked to pose on a photographic set organized by the actor. Alex used to show the competitors the poses to be done Soleil Rises as a muse.

Source: Mediaset

And between one shot and another their complicity seemed to go back to the one they had inside the house of Big Brother.

“The two couples have to come to the set, we have set up the set and I want to shoot their souls and here there is no babe or nerd to take care of, I want souls. 5 points at stake. This is not the first time we shoot, come on, don’t be shy, Soleil, the tutorial is up to you. I want you to take an example of her from her tutorial, I want you to express your essence and who better than her knows how to express her essence of her … “ – said Alex.

Soleil fit perfectly into the character and in the end it was the couple made up of who came out on top Francesco Chiofalo and Annaclara Hellwig who received the 5 bonus points.

Covid outbreak in the villa hosting the competitors?

Meanwhile, there is tension in the villa because according to some rumors there is a covid outbreak with 4 positive staff members. Yesterday’s episode was recorded two weeks ago. At risk the new registration that was scheduled last Saturday but has been postponed to this weekend with the hope that the competitors will negativize themselves.