Every at GF Vip, the very popular reality show conducted with great wisdom by Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, there were complicity and the birth of relationships. In this edition we have seen the relation now finished between Lulù Selassié and Manuel Bortuzzo and the one still in progress between Alex Belli And Soleil Rises.

Source Studio GF Vip

The two from the beginning showed a great affinity, great complicity. Both, however, spoke only of friendship. After a few kisses and hugs too much the wife of the actor Delia Duran she went into the house in more than an opportunity for a comparison with both. After these meetings the relationship between the two contestants of the GF Vip strangely became closer.

In fact, it has come as far as passionate kisses and even really important statements. But now it seems that Alex has second thoughts. In fact, the actor explained that during a chat with Miriana Trevisan outside the house couldn’t have one relationship with Soleil. In addition to saying this, he explained the reasons. The man began by saying that his life is far too complex.

Inside the house everything works because there are no other commitments. His life outside is definitely different. At this point Miriana asked Alex what he would have done if he had been instead of his wife Delia. The actor replied that surely he would have entered the house to take back his wife, taking away the problem.

Then he also said that if his wife asked him out he would do it without batting an eye. But then he concluded that the feeling with Soleil Sorge is very strong and that it is advisable to break away before both can lose control. of the situation. We just have to wait for the next episodes to see the evolution of this relationship.