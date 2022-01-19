In the last few hours, above the Casa del Big Brother Vip 6 is flown over a plane with a fan dedication for Soleil It rises and Alex Belli: “Solex its real always connected.” – it is read.

A gesture that has brought happiness to Soleil on the one hand, but on the other hand has thrown despair on Delia Duran, Belli’s wife, who in tears declared: “Enough, I leave him, I broke the boxes, I do not deserve this. Stop! I can not do this anymore. Just make fun of me. He did not understand my pain and suffering, he is continuing to make fun of me and I do not deserve it. Before entering here I asked him for respect and not to publish anything about him and Soleil ”.

Alex Belli who was a guest at Chi House last night, he learned of his wife’s decision to end the relationship with him live and was stunned. Declaration that gave him a sudden mood change, in fact from laughter he passed to anger.

“She relies on a plane bullshit sent by fans to decide to end a three-year romance. So it is I who tell you: “Delia, reconnect you too but with the brain”. I invite Delia to stop because everything that enters her as information is partial. I invite her to enter inside her and understand if this is really what she wants to do. It can’t be based on the fan plane “ – he said.

It’s still: “The resolution of this story is not to leave and send to that country all the beauty that we have built over the years. This is not it. You have not understood anything of the relationship I have with Soleil, the ‘troppia’ has nothing to do with it. What if I don’t want to go inside the house and get it back? Of course, I would go there now, I would break the door to get back in and I hope I am given the chance. I repeat, she has to go slowly and she has to talk to Soleil and not to the others who put things in her head. That stuff isn’t good for her and I knew it. “

“Make your choices and follow your heart I will follow you for better or for worse” – then wrote Alex Belli on social media. Surely we will talk about it in the episode on Friday.