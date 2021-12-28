Alex Belli he was an absolute protagonist of Big Brother VIP 6. The competitor caused a lot of discussion for his attitudes inside the house, in particular with the beautiful influencer Soleil Sorge.

The Centovetrine actor was accused by viewers of having staged everything, thanks to his wife, Delia Duran. The reason for this fiction, again according to commentators and viewers, is to have only a little popularity.

Alex Belli, however, has always respected all accusations, claiming to be really connected to the roommate, but also to deeply love his wife Delia. Now, as Isa and Chia reports, the actor has confessed to the lies told in the house:

I lied when I told Katia, Davide and Soleil that I would spend Christmas in the House even though I knew I would go out. I didn’t have the courage, I saw them conditioned by my presence and in crisis on the choice between staying or going out.

Furthermore, the former competitor disqualified for not respecting the safety distances, commented the entry of Alessandro Basciano, linked to both Sophie Codegoni and her best friend:

I call them the “clip catcher”. They come from outside, they know who the strongest competitor is and they aim at him to have the video in episode, it’s something I can’t stand. And then there is an imbalance because they have information and clarity while Soleil is weak and confused. After three months you are tried. I want to see the newcomers: in the distance, even the American smile scratches itself.

The actor explained why he decided to to interrupt the game and return to his wife: “I stopped because, as happens in life, friendship between man and woman is possible but, in our case, thanks to that unreal and forced situation of confinement, we went off the track and something has been created that goes into the emotional part. As we are big, you can give in, but you have to be aware that real life is more important and the only thing you have to do is walk away. When I heard my study assistant tell me, “Delia is sick, she’s lost weight. She began to take it in another direction “, I communicated to Sole that I would go out, and she went into crisis.”