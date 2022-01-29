For the actor a first admission on what happened under the covers with Soleil

He was also present in the studio yesterday Alex Belli who had a face to face with Alfonso Signorini after the episode of the last episode in which he was literally kicked out of the studio after constant interruptions.

The host tried to understand Alex’s intentions and asked him: “Alex, how many women do you love right now?“. And the answer is as always articulate and complicated.

“I love a woman who is Delia, my wife. I have a love for Soleil, which is a different, unconventional love. It’s a cerebral love. She is a woman who takes your head, has a sweet side and a bit tougher. I miss Delia’s simplicity and her complicity. His lightheartedness. She won me over immediately because we felt free, telling and talking about ourselves. We lived with all the carefree and all the joy. She has her ups and downs too, but she’s a crazy woman ”.

The conductor then pressed him asking: “Who would you give up?”.

“I would give up Soleil and his friendship for the great love and love projects I have for Delia. And I’d give up on Delia for that one thing I found with Soleil. They are two different forms of love. I made love to both of them in a different form. With Soleil we made love from the first day we met. Cerebrally and that is why on physicality, I feel undernourished to speak only in these terms “ – the actor’s response.

Alex Belli confesses what happened that night with Soleil at home

Finally Signorini asks the question that everyone was waiting for: “What happened under the covers with Soleil?”.

“Under the covers there was a great erotic complicity. This is the truth. Let’s talk about sinners, let’s not talk about sin but there has been a lot of eroticism “ – in short, as always, he remained vague.