Alex Belli is in quarantine waiting to resoundingly re-enter the house of the Big Brother Vip for two weeks and settle the situation with Delia and Soleil.

It was the same to ask him Alfonso Signorini during the last episode aired last Monday. “Do you want to return to the House? You can start quarantine today and come back home for a couple of weeks so you finally understand who you want: Delia, Soleil, both of you “– asked the conductor. “But yes, everyone, everyone. Let’s give an epilogue to this story “ – Alex Belli replied, accepting the request.

In the meantime, however, Delia continues to reiterate that she wants to leave him and is approaching dangerously at home Barù. And Alex from the outside before going into solitary confinement to enter the house, he continued to add fuel to the fire by posting a story Instagram where he kisses another woman.

Alex Belli kisses Stella

Who is it about? Of the couple’s friend Star, who rose to prominence a few weeks ago screaming their free love to everyone. In the video in question, Belli is seen opening the door to Stella.

The young girl with long blond hair, she walked over to the photographer and they kissed each other right on the lips. In short, a nice way to show off their concept of free love again.

Stella is a friend of Alex who also confessed to sleeping with the couple. “I collaborate with Alex as a stylist and we have known each other for many years and I can say that I am his Alter Ego for creativity as a fashion photographer” – he said.

“We are friends, lovers and accomplices in life and work. Delia with whom Alex has a relationship that leaves the partner free to have friends and girlfriends with relationships that are not based on superficiality, but that go beyond she has always accepted me, they are not a danger to anyone “.