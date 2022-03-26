Alex Belli attacks Davide Silvetri who recently criticized his behavior inside Big Brother Vip. At first the two gieffini were linked by a true friendship that over the months has gone to fade forever.

Something went wrong, especially from Davide who repeatedly commented negatively on his’free love’ and the particular friendship with Soleil Rises.

The triangle between Alex, Delia and Soleil held court within the reality show for most of the episodes, even reaching the point of becoming unbearable. A lot of viewers like the competitors themselves had claimed to be tired of their dynamics which obscured the paths of the other gieffini.

Now that the sixth edition of the Big Brother Vip is over, the disagreements and thoughts between the various competitors continue to create discussions and social dynamics. In fact, in the last few days, Davide Silvestri and Alex Belli have given life to a real question and answer to vitriol.

After the words that Silvestri released to ‘Casa Chi’, Alex Belli he decided to respond in kind by arguing how much his ‘artistic chemistry’ involved and passionate the audience at home.

Alex Belli attacks Davide Silvestri: the blow and put away between ex gieffini

The famous actor from Vivere explained during the interview how much Alex’s behavior got tired over the course of the episodes and six months. Until the end, in fact, Delia Duran’s husband continued entering and leaving the house and creating discussions with both his partner and with Soleil Rises.

A behavior that tired the viewers but especially the competitors present in the house. When Alex left the house, Davide revealed that he felt a great relief by being happy.

The words of the well-known actor, however, were not at all liked by the colleague who promptly decided to answer him via social media. Belli in his Instagram profile thus commented on Davide’s words accusing him of having no other arguments outside of him.

“Dear Davide, I would like to remind you that thanks to my artistic chemistry we have thrilled the public for 48 episodes. Certainly not for your iguana! “ Alex said in Instagram Stories.