Alex Belli was one of the most talked about characters of this sixth edition of Big Brother VIP. The actor was attacked from several fronts, the reason for the attack is to be found in the alleged flirtation with Soleil Sorge.

After the various scenes in the house of the Big Brother VIP, several ex-girlfriends of Alex Belli have returned to the attack explaining that the actor is a real serial traitor.

Not only Mila Suarez, but also Katarina Raniakova attacked the actor. Now another ex-girlfriend has appeared to report inappropriate behavior of the Centovetrine actor. This is Helen Scopel who explained:

I gave him his stage name. His name is Alessandro Gabelli, too long. I created a monster! The funniest thing is that he copied my resume. He wrote that he studied acting at the Centro Teatro Attivo, my school, but he had never entered it! The first betrayals began after a couple of years. He saved the numbers of the girls with men’s names. Once, however, a message arrived a little pushed by a certain “Fra di Roma”. That time I got suspicious

Furthermore, Helen reveals that she is the woman she was cheated on with Katarina: “Later he cheated on Katarina right with me. He kept looking for me and once I gave in. While I was with him Katarina kept calling him. I didn’t want to see him anymore. “

The actress then explained that her thoughts go to Delia Duran who just like the others would be a victim: