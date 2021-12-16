Who thought that with the release of Alex Belli from the house of Big Brother Vip the story of the love trio with Delia and Soleil subsided, well he was very wrong. Alex and Delia who left the Cinecittà house together last Monday due to the disqualification of the actor who went to meet his wife by not respecting the anticovid rules, are still in the eye of the storm.

The latest episode took place two days ago when the two were seen fighting heavily on board a high-speed train that was taking them from Bologna to Milan. The exclusive images are from the weekly Novella 2000 which speaks of a violent quarrel that took place on board the train. Duran, according to the sources of the weekly, would have pronounced harsh words referring to what happened inside the House between the “husband” and Soleil: “I don’t give a shit, three months of this shit” – his alleged words.

Source: Novella 2000

The model would also have made a blatant gesture that leaves no room for interpretation. Delia would take the wedding ring off her finger and throw it at the actor, then slam it on the train table. The discussion would go on for a while in a low voice, also taking advantage of the fact that there were few people in the wagon.

In short, there still seems to be a lot of tension within the couple. Delia had entered the house last Monday to inform her husband of her intention to leave him but he went out with her to try to make peace. But seeing these images, things are not going quite like this.

The gieffins comment on Alex leaving the house

Meanwhile in the house the other gieffini also commented on Alex’s exit. Katia Ricciarelli she expressed herself in this regard, confessing that she had “Breathed a sigh of relief” after the actor leaves the house, defining his own presence as negative. Aldo Montano, in agreement with the soprano, however reiterated that according to him it will not be “Not over here”.