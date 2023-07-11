Alex Belli and Delia Duran should have been two competitors of the new edition de The island of the famous. However, the couple no longer participated in the program hosted by Ilary Blasi and, on the occasion of an interview, the actor let himself go to unpublished statements on the matter. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Alex Belli and Delia Duran are one of couples most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. The couple was supposed to be part of the cast de The Island of the famous together with the other “accopiados”.

However, the negotiations they never ended and the two did not appear on the program hosted by Ilary Blasi. To reveal the whole truth the actor himself thought about it on the occasion of ainterview issued to “SuperGuidaTV”:

There were negotiations underway in January but then nothing was done.

It’s not all. According to some in descriptions that are becoming more and more insistent, the couple could have the possibility to participate in the next editions of the program since the latter has been renewed for another two years. Subsequently, Alex Belli also talked about Sun rises And Barbara D’Urso:

I love Barbara incredibly well. I grew up with and within her agenda. Without a shadow of a doubt, you are one of the historical faces of Canale 5 and I am sorry that you are no longer part of the network. I was particularly sorry for the treatment you were given. I think this could have been handled differently.

In detail, Alex Belli wanted to respond to all those people who accused him of having established a trashy relationship with Soleil Sorge. These were hers words: