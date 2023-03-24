Alex Belli and Delia Duran try to have a baby but it never came

Alex Belli and Delia Duran they are one of the most loved and talked about couples in the world of entertainment. After the experience lived at Big Brother VIPthe two tried to have a child but it never arrived. Let’s find out together the reason and what they decided to do.

After participating as a competitors to the Big Brother VIPAlex Belli and Delia Duran demonstrated the wish to expand their family. The couple has been busy getting a child which, however, never arrived due to some difficulties.

To spread the news they were themselves on the occasion of ainterview. These were theirs words of the famous actor:

After trying so many times, we did some tests: they told us it was a matter of incompatibility. It doesn’t depend on one of us in particular. So in these cases, to be more likely, it is better to have help and act with assisted fertilization.

However, the two former gieffins of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini do not give up. In fact, with the aim of solving their own problem they decided to use the science:

Our journey began a month and a half ago. It is important to cleanse yourself, follow a certain type of diet and avoid smoking and alcohol. We are in the preparation phase: for fertilization we have to wait a little more time. The next visit will be in a month. I hope to become a father soon.

It’s not all. Delia Duran has stated that she is not taking part in the cast of the competitors of The Island of the Famous precisely because it is ready to become mom. Currently, the showgirl’s only wish is to widen hers family.