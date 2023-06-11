The return of “At the bottom there is room“brought in new characters, like Laia, played by Alex Béjar, from Spain. The arrival of the actress to the successful Peruvian series was to revolutionize the life of Christopher Montalban, who became her reality partner, but was not accepted by Alessia. With the passing of the chapters, the chef decided to take a trip to the interior of the country. Since then, the young woman has no longer appeared on the screens of América TV.

After that scene and call the son of Diego Montalban To confirm the end of their relationship, the followers of “Al fondo hay sitio” have wondered if Laia will return to Francesca Maldini’s mansion. Next, we tell you what the actress does Alex Béjar, who revealed that this is not his real name.

What is Alex Bejar’s real name?

The native of Madrid has mentioned on several occasions that she is grateful for the production of “Al fondo hay sitio”, since she did not imagine how successful it was in Peru. Although nothing is known about her return to the screens of america televisionalso an audiovisual communicator, is still very active on her social networks, in which she said that Her real name is Alejandra Béjar Ramos.but what decided to change it to Alex at the request of his rep to make it easy to remember.

What does Alex Béjar do after participating in “AFHS”?

After leaving the character of Laia, the Spanish has decided to dedicate herself fully to her YouTube channel, where she shares her work as an actress in other productions, reveals details about her personal life and even interviews other characters dedicated to acting. Likewise, through his official Instagram account, Alex Béjar shares his daily activities and promotes her acting classes at a well-known artistic training school.

Alex Béjar teaches acting courses after his participation in “Al fondo hay sitio” Photo: Alex Béjar/Instagram

