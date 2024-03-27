'At the bottom there is room' confirmed last Tuesday the date on which it will return to América TV screens with its season 11. Through a spot with the Gonzales family as the protagonist, the historic series announced that on April 8 it will premiere its 2024 edition. In this way, we are just a few days away from knowing what happened to the plots that were left unfinished in the final episode of the last installment, such as Alessia's health, 'Tito's' daughter, 'Madam's' disappearance, Joel's betrayal, etc.

However, that is not the only thing that fiction fans want to know, since they also want to know more details about the relationship between Cristóbal and July, who met in the grand finale of season 10. Given this, Alex BejarThe popular Laiaspoke out and gave his opinion of the so-called 'Crisly', what did he say?

What did Alex Béjar say about July and Cristóbal's relationship in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Through communication with the América Televisión website, Alex Bejar spoke about the relationship between July and Cristóbal, the characters played by Guadalupe Farfán and Franco Pennano, respectively. “I really like July and Cristóbal. I like that they are together, the truth is that they deserve it. “They have suffered a lot and I think it's good,” said the 24-year-old actress.

On the other hand, the Spanish woman pointed out that Laia, her character in the series, is not at all happy with this new romance. “Laia doesn't like it at all. She was right when she said it and Cristóbal did not want to accept it. There is the proof,” she pointed out.

Likewise, Béjar was encouraged to express what he would like to happen to his character in 'At the bottom there is room' and made a special request to Gigio Aranda, general director and screenwriter of the fiction. “I would like Laia to have a love, I don't know if someone who is already in the series or someone else joins would also be interesting. So Gigio, work your magic,” she stated in the communication.

As we remember, the Spanish actress was confirmed for the new season of the series, to which she returns after participating in various projects in her native country, along with David Villanueva and Nidia Bermejo, who join the cast of the production for the first time.

What happened to Laia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Laia Sáenz is the full name of Alex Béjar's character in 'There is room at the bottom'. After returning to Las Nuevas Lomas during season 10, she attempted to recover her relationship with Cristóbal; However, Diego Montalbán's son refused to return because she felt she betrayed him with Antares.

Alex Béjar will return in season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: 'There is room in the back'/Instagram

Despite this, Laia sought to rebuild her life and settle in the country, so she got a job at Francesca's as a chef, but working alongside Alessia, with whom she was never able to have a good relationship, made her day-to-day life difficult, for He therefore decided to resign and leave Peru.

For now, it is unknown if he will return to the series to make Cristóbal and July's lives impossible or if he will have another role.

What day does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' premiere?

The 2024 season of 'There is room at the bottom' It will premiere next Monday, April 8, 2024. Thus, the successful fiction, which was launched for the first time in 2009, will recover the space that 'Súper Ada' occupied during her vacation, a novel starring Maricarmen Marín and which is in its final chapters.

