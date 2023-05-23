Laia He is still absent in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but Alex Béjar remains active with his followers on social networks and now he has a new love. Through his page TikTok, the Spanish actress who plays Cristóbal’s girlfriend in the América TV series revealed that she is in love after her current stay in Peru. But who is it and why were fans surprised by the video of her?

To such a degree has been the crush on the artist from the famous Netflix series “Elite”, who said she has orgasmic sensations every time she is close to her new crush. Who was she referring to?

Álex Bejar and his new love outside of “AFHS”

Through his TikTok profile, Bejar sparked the curiosity of fans by posting a video with the title “I’m honest with you”, in which he made the following comment: “Since I arrived here in Peru, I have not told you, but I have fallen in love”. To this, the actress added: “I am going to tell you who has stolen my heart and starts with P“.

But far from being something serious, it was all a joke. The actress revealed that she was actually referring to the Marinela penguinsa well-known dessert in Peru, mostly conceived as a treat for children and adolescents. “I’m in love with this! It gives me such an orgasm!”points out the artist in her video while tasting a package of her favorite snack.

Given this, some fans made comments such as “Sublime went to the friendzone”, “I ate an ad, but it was worth it”, “I’m Peruvian and I never ate that”.

What happened to Laia in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In it chapter 215 from “At the bottom there is room”, Laia said goodbye to Cristóbal to tell him that he was leaving trip to Cusco. This, after she was repeatedly rejected by Alessia and July inside the Maldini-Montalbán house. Since then, the character has not appeared again.

July finally clarified things with Cristóbal after Laia’s trip and they became friends. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Of course, Alex Bejar He is still in Peru waiting to resume his participation in the América TV series. And while that moment arrives, the actress continues to update her followers through TikTok with her day-to-day life in Peruvian lands.

