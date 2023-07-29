Since his debut in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Alex Bejar He has become one of the most beloved figures of the América TV soap opera both on and off the screen. The actress arrived from Spain several months ago to be part of a national production without imagining that she would end up fascinated with the country, especially her gastronomy. This was more than demonstrated in a recent video that she uploaded to social networks, in which she revealed which Peruvian dish is her favorite.

YOU CAN SEE: Alex Béjar: what is the real name of Laia from “AFHS” and what does she do after her participation in the series?

Which Peruvian dish is Alex Béjar’s favorite?

The popular Laia de ‘At the bottom there is room‘ was encouraged to make a TikTok trend in which he had to discard Peruvian dishes until he reached his favorite. Food such as grilled chicken, lomo saltado, ceviche, among many others, were on the list; However, Alex Béjar was clear about which one he enjoys the most.

The actress said that she enjoys eating many portions of this delicacy since the first time she tried it. It is about the ají de gallina, which she surpassed, according to her taste, other delicious recipes. “It could be seen coming”he commented. Furthermore, she added as a description of the short video: “I love so much.”

YOU CAN SEE: What career did Alex Béjar, ‘Laia’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”, study before becoming an actress?

Why did Álex Béjar decide not to return to Spain?

Despite the short time he had on screen, Alex Bejar he became a beloved character in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. However, many of his followers constantly asked him about his decision to stay in Peru. In this way, he went to social networks and spoke about his current situation in the country.

“I came to Peru last year to record a film that was released in February of this year, so I came to promote the film and the premiere. It was only a week and a half or two because then I would go back to Spain ”, she commented.

However, an unexpected job offer made all his plans change. “At that time I got in touch with all the casting directors in Peru. (…) The casting director of ‘In the background there is room’ just answered me. Then nothing. I took the test and they accepted me. So, I canceled my flight and here I am delighted with life, ”he added.

#Alex #Béjar #Laia #fondo #hay #sitio #reveals #favorite #Peruvian #dish #funny #tiktok