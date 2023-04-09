Alex Bejarthe new entry of “At the bottom there is room” who plays Laia Sanz —Cristóbal Montalbán’s girlfriend in the family soap opera—, is a little-known face for many Peruvian viewers; however, the Spanish actress has already participated in outstanding international productions. The best known has been the youth series “Elite”, in which he shared a scene with Danna Paola.

In recent days, statements about her and what she likes the least about her stay in Peru have gone viral on the TikTok platform, as there are several aspects of living in the capital city that are still difficult for her to deal with.

What does Alex Béjar from Peru like the least?

The interpreter opened up and told what struck her the most during her time in Peru and what drew the most attention from her testimony was that, in a way, it was a criticism of the civil rules and regulations for driving in the country.

“The driving they have here… It’s the f** jungle. I get scared every time I go in a car because nobody follows the rules“, held.

However, not all were critical. He also listed some positive things. “People are extremely friendly. They say good morning, good night. They transmit good vibes,” said Cristóbal’s partner in “In the background there is room.”

How did Alex Béjar get a role in “AFHS”?

But that was not the only experience that was encouraged to reveal. Alex Béjar was asked about how the selection process was for him to get a place in the ranks of the América TV series.

In short, she explained that she came to Peru to promote the film “A retreat to fall in love” and, while she was here, she got in touch with the casting director of “AFHS”. The rest was history.

“I contacted all the casting producers via Instagram and the one from ‘AFHS’ just answered me. I took the test and they accepted me. I couldn’t believe it. I canceled the flight and was delighted with life”, counted.

