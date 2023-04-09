I did not expect it! Spanish actress Alex Bejar He told social networks what his first impressions were while he was in Lima after moving for the recordings of “Al fondo hay sitio”, a series in which he plays Laia Sanz, friend and ex-partner of Cristóbal Montalbán (Franco Pennano). Through a video on tiktok, the 24-year-old attacked the lack of road culture in the country. Despite this, she did not hesitate to highlight the kindness of Peruvians. “The driving they have here… It’s the f** jungle. I’m scared every time I’m in a car. Nobody follows the rules, ”she began by saying herself in the clip.

“Here, the pedestrian crossing, what is it painted for? Nobody stops, even if it is green. Is incredible. Then most of the seatbelts in the back are broken,” she added. Afterwards, she commented on some positive things that she was able to rescue. “People are extremely friendly, they say good morning, good night. They transmit good vibes.” Alex Bejar said.

YOU CAN SEE: Alex Béjar suffered from homophobia after being linked to Merly Morello: “There is a lot to evolve”

Alex Béjar participated in the popular Spanish series “Elite”

The Spanish actress, Alex Béjar, told, in an exclusive interview with the newspaper La República, that she had a small role in the series “Elite”. “It was about six years ago, when I didn’t have a representative or anything. I started calling production companies, casting directors to find out where I had to audition. When I got the information and contacted the casting director, she told me that she already it was very late, that the castings for the main roles had already finished, however, there were a few left for the extras. I applied to be chosen. The cast was super cute. They are incredible people, very professional and it was a pleasure to be with them filming”, maintained the artist.

Béjar acted in ‘Elite’ in 2019. In the series she played the friend of ‘Lu’ Montesinos, a character played by the Mexican actress, Danna Paola. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Alex Béjar, the Spanish actress who was romantically linked to Merly Morello?

Alex Béjar suffered from homophobic comments after linking her to Merly Morello

In interview with The Republic, Alex Béjar She said that she was affected by the homophobic comments after being romantically linked to her Peruvian colleague, Merly Morello. Along these lines, the Spanish artist initially stated that she did not know how to deal with criticism for her alleged romance, since —unlike Peru— homophobia is not a problem in her native country.

“When he brought up the issue with Merly and I saw the comments in the press publications—I was shocked. I thought: “But where am I?” So, seeing that this is still the case in other countries makes me think that there is a lot to evolve,” held.

The Peruvian artist, Merly Morello worked with Alex Béjar in the film “A retreat to fall in love”. Photo: composition/ Alex Béjar/ Instagram/ Alex Béjar/ Tiktok

YOU CAN SEE: Did Merly Morello confirm a relationship with a Spanish actress?: This she said about the romantic video on TikTok

Did Alex Béjar have a relationship with Merly Morello?

During 2022, Alex Béjar was romantically related to Mary Morello after the actress called her “girlfriend” in a video for social networks. Because of this, the Spanish artist was the victim of cyber attacks and the member of “De vuelta al barrio” had to come out publicly to defend her.

The influencer also clarified that the only link that exists between the two is friendly, the same reason why they are quite confident.

Merly Morello spends her days in Europe with the Spanish actress Alex Béjar. Photo: Capture/TikTok/Instagram

Who is Alex Bejar?

Alex Bejar is a well-known actress of Spanish origin. The 23-year-old girl has been part of a variety of theater and television productions, among the most prominent: “Elite.” Currently, she spends her days in Peru, as she was contacted to be part of the last season of “Al fondo hay sitio”, a project in which she shares the screen with many other young talents.



#Alex #Béjar #actress #AFHS #tells #likes #living #Peru #dont #follow #rules