Where did Alex Batty live for six years? He had been kidnapped by his mother when he was only 11 years old

The story of Alex Batty it went around the world in just a few days. In the last few hours, new details have emerged about what her life has been like in the last six years.

Alex Batty was kidnapped by his mother and maternal grandfather when he was 11 years old. At the time, due to a complex family situation, the maternal grandmother was there legal guardian. The minor had gone on holiday with his parent and grandparent and was due to return home after two weeks. However, the grandmother was no longer able to hear from her grandson and she decided to report the kidnapping. She was certain that the two had fled to find a religious sect to live in or a community that followed an alternative lifestyle, which did not require Alex Batty to go to school.

For years, law enforcement searched for the 11-year-old without success. A few days ago, a 17-year-old boy appeared before the French authorities, accompanied by a motorcyclist and claimed to be Alex Batty and wanting to live a normal life. After the necessary investigations, the agents ascertained that it was indeed the child kidnapped in the United Kingdom in 2017. prosecutor of Toulouse he has declared:

Let's wait for grandma to come get him. He was entrusted to the safe hands of social workers. He stated that he had not been mistreated, in fact he appeared in good condition. We are in contact with the British police to organize the repatriation.

Where has Alex Batty been these years?

In 2021, Alex Batty arrived with his mother and maternal grandfather in the South East of France, in search of a place to stay. The man managed to find a job as a handyman on a farm, while the mother set out to find a community to live in.

The family that hosted Alex took him to heart and guaranteed him everything he needed. Frederic Hambye and Ingrid Beauve, these are their names, today they sent a letter to the authorities to tell the truth, underlining that they always wanted the best for that boy. They didn't know his true story, that is, that he had been kidnapped from his legal guardian, they only discovered it after the last news read in the newspapers.

They explained that in the summer his mother came back to pick him up and take him to live somewhere strange community. In that same letter they wished him good luck and a better life together with his grandmother in the UK.