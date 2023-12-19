Alex Batty returned home and hugged his grandmother and the rest of his family: “Happy to be back for Christmas”

Alex Batty he returned home and hugged his grandmother again. He had been kidnapped by his mother and maternal grandfather at the age of 11 and today, at 17, he managed to escape, reach the authorities and return home.

With a few words the boy decided to break the silenceafter his story promptly went around the world: “Happy to be home for Christmas.”

The kidnapping of Alex Batty

In 2017, Alex Batty was 11 years old and, due to a complex family situation, had been legally entrusted to his maternal grandmother. In the summer of the same year, he went on holiday with his mother and maternal grandfather and was supposed to return home after 2 weeks. However, it didn't happen. Grandmother reported his disappearanceconvinced that the two had lost track of her beloved nephew to force him to live their “alternative lifestyle” in some strange community.

For years, the authorities searched for him, without managing to find the slightest trace. A few days ago, the now unexpected turn. A 17-year-old boy appeared before the French authorities, saying he was Alex Batty, kidnapped six years earlier in the United Kingdom.

The Prosecutor explained that Alex has in recent years lived as a nomad, but without suffering any type of violence. He appeared tired, but in good health. A 17 year old boy with great intelligence, despite the fact that he has not attended school for the last six years. He understood that that life with his mother was no longer sustainable and he managed to escape with the hope of returning to his grandmother to live like “a normal boy”. And he succeeded, he managed to hug the rest of his family again for Christmas.

He will now have to tell his story to British police. The latter will deal with reconstructing the last years of the minor's life and the accusations against his mother and maternal grandfather, who kidnapped him from the affection of his legal guardian, his maternal grandmother.