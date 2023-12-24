Alex Batty he lied to protect his mother and grandmother, it was the 17 year old who chose to tell the truth. He was kidnapped at the age of 11 and the investigators, after his grandmother's complaint, were never able to find the slightest trace of him.

He was a child, legally entrusted to his grandmother due to a complicated family situation. He had gone on holiday with his mother and maternal grandfather and was due to return after two weeks. When the grandmother realized that it was a kidnapping, she immediately filed a report. For six years Alex Batty was reported missing. A few days ago, a 17-year-old boy was found walking on the streets of France. He declared that he was that kidnapped child and that he was escaped. But she didn't want to get her mother and grandfather in trouble. Today he came home to his grandmother and has decided to tell the whole truth.

Alex Batty's story

I started living like a nomad at the age of 15. I realized it wasn't a good way to live for my future. Zero travel, no friends, no social life. Work, work and work and not study. For the last few years I have been planning my escape, I dream of becoming an engineer. I didn't say anything to my mother because she was against my returning to England. I made up a story to protect them. I lied, now I realize they'll probably get caught anyway. I wasn't lost, I knew exactly where I was going.

Today Alex Batty hugged his grandmother again and the meeting was thrilling. They both couldn't believe it and were shaking as they hugged each other. It won't be easy to start again after six years and without having gone to school, but the 17-year-old has ambition and some objectives you want to achieve: