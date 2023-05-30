Yesterday FC Barcelona was going to say goodbye to the Camp Nou this season with a match in which they beat Mallorca by three goals to nil, there was going to be good news like Ansu Fati was going to meet again with the goal twice, but there was going to be very bad news, and that is that the winger who has been performing so well and who has started 10 times in a row, left after Amath Ndiaye gave him a very hard tackle that cost him his life. red card and the consequent removal from the pitch of Alejandro Balde, who could not continue on the pitch.
It was not known until the break what was the extent of the injury suffered by the young winger 13 minutes into the game. Below we leave you with all the details about Alejandro Balde’s injury
What is Alejandro Balde’s injury?
After the medical statement issued by FC Barcelona, it is known that the culé winger who has been key this season for the blaugrana suffers from a partial rupture of the ankle ligament.
How long will he be off?
This injury suffered will keep him away from the pitch for between 6 and 7 weeks. This is an approximation of the time that he will be out after that ugly attack that made him leave the field of play helped by two members of FC Barcelona
How many games will he miss?
Given the estimated time out, he will miss the last day of the league against Celta, in the Galician fiefdom. He will also miss international commitments with the Spanish team in the final phase of the UEFA Nations League. The match scheduled for June 15 against Italy will not be able to play it
