“And who knows, maybe the future won’t see me, in the company of my wife and our children, among the pilgrims heading to Galicia”. So Alex Schwazer wrote a few weeks ago in the introduction to the book “The Paths of Dreams” by Luciano Murgia, a curious journey told through two feet towards Santiago de Compostela. In writing, will another goal and another march come to mind, the one that would reopen his long and painful dialogue with the Paris 2024 Olympics? A thought like: first I might have something else to do… It’s still about walking, but it wouldn’t be quite the same thing. But what would have to happen to race in front of the Eiffel Tower on August 1, 2024?

Competition — It should be noted that in Paris, Schwazer would not find “his” 50 km, that of the Beijing 2008 Olympic title, but only the 20, the individual race that survived in the new Games program which instead envisages a new race walk competition, the medley relay with two athletes, who will take turns in four fractions covering a total of the marathon distance. Schwazer, regardless of his form conditions, is out of the Games today. His disqualification ends on July 7, 2024, seven days after June 30, the latest useful date for achieving the minimum of 1h20’10 ”or entering the distance ranking (the two ways to qualify). So without the discount there would be no “window” to win the qualification. Without forgetting that only three athletes per country can participate in each race and the competition for a blue shirt would be particularly fierce. The Olympic champion (on the 20) and world champion (on the 35) Massimo Stano, is joined by the very fast Francesco Fortunato, winner of the European team championships in May, with 1h18’59” in the race in which Stano was 3rd in 1h20’07” and the other blue Andrea Cosi 11th in 1h22’48”. Over the 20 km Schwazer last raced before the doping stop n. 2, second right in Galicia, in La Coruna, in May 2016, in 1h20’23”, a result that was later canceled with the eight-year stop. The personal dates back to 2010, when he marched in 1h18’24 ”. See also Boxing, Bortot has served disqualification and returns to the ring

Crazy and wonderful — In short, there are many obstacles on the way to a sensational return on the road to Paris. The hypothesis of a preferential lane is not at stake: it is clear that Schwazer should be treated like everyone else. But without that sort of ad personam prohibition that seems to strictly mark each of his new Olympic aspirations right from the deadline chosen for the disqualification. Obviously seven years ago there weren’t already the deadlines to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. But the times for the counter-analysis, the date indicated for starting the suspension (and not the ascertained positivity of May 13 and the communication to the athlete of the June 21), the result of postponements decided by the international athletics federation to deal with the case and not dependent on its will, seem from the outset to make any hypothesis of a return in an Olympic key complicated. And let’s face it: the “crazy and wonderful” enterprise mentioned by the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò would not be such only by winning or going on the podium, but already in the courageous attempt to try and qualify. See also RUSADA presented new details about Valieva's doping test

