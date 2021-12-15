Alex Belli is officially out of the house, his disqualification has left Soleil Sorge’s heart in a sea of ​​tears. The influencer has now found the comfort of her peers and many of them have expressed their opinion on the matter.

Jessica Selassié, in particular, he spoke with Soleil Rises in the night and even the elder sister of the princesses is not very convinced of the path that the actor of Cento Vetrine has taken.

Retracing her steps, Lulu’s older sister noticed some details that sound strange to date:

It all started with their letters in a weekly. Do you remember that day in the episode at the beginning, when Delia was jealous and he replied in the newspaper ‘my love don’t worry don’t be jealous’. The theater started from there in my opinion. They had tested the ground a little. Then she went to Barbara d’Urso to talk and insult you. And then tonight I don’t have a lot of things coming back to me. The first thing he should have asked her was ‘who the hell did you take those pictures with, who did you kiss on the mouth?’ Instead he didn’t ask her for anything. Now I would say that everything is clear.

Jessica Selassie then, turning to Soleil, explained: “they had already thought of you. They must have seen of all the people which one they could be with. Also because then all that out of place crap about ‘you are beautiful’ she told you during the fight. I mean, like, like a threesome. I read that they wanted to do a threesome. For me it was like that and in fact I was shocked to be honest. Ah, did he tell you I’m an open couple?“

Soleil Sorge thus confessed to sharing the same idea as the room mate: