At the end of October, the women’s soccer team Club Esportiu Europa beat Club Deportivo Pujadas 23-0. The bulky result was not the axis of the debate on social networks. Yes, it was the presence of Álex, a trans man who plays for the team and who was the architect of two of the club’s goals. The commentary waterfall puts existing transphobia back at the center of the soccer scene.
“I have decided that I am going to start the transition, that from now on I want to be called Alex and to be treated as who I am, that I am a man.” Those were the words with which the soccer player shared his transition process with his partner three and a half years ago when he began hormone treatment.
“I decided that it was time, that I was ready to do it. I told the team I was in and everything went well, ”he told the Spanish press. “I started playing football when I was nine years old in the women’s team. I’ve continued playing all my life: I make the change and I’m still in a women’s team. This year Europa calls me to play in its subsidiary and I don’t think about it,” he said.
The outrageous comments that Alex received after the photo that accompanied his team’s win took the footballer and the club by surprise. However, Álex is part of a constellation of trans soccer players who are creating leaks from the cisnormed soccer system and he is not the first to receive these attacks. A few months ago, the trans soccer player Valentina Berr, who also played in CE Europe and was the second trans player to play professional matches in the Spanish league, retired after denouncing constant hate attacks. “Today is a very strange day. On the one hand, I never wanted it to arrive. On the other hand, I’ve been needing it to arrive for months,” Valentina had begun her farewell letter on her social networks. “I have had to stop for mental health. Psychologically I have not been able to withstand the pressure of being permanently suspicious and of being forced to meet a testosterone limit, which other players who are not trans can exceed by far,” she had said then.
“I consider that soccer is a very macho sport, it is a sport that is even costing professional and non-professional players. Players even below the first amateur teams are only today beginning to say that they are homosexual for fear of the reaction of the people. So, if it is already difficult for them to say that they are homosexual, imagine a transsexual person, “Alex told the Spanish press after what happened.
#Alex #Alcaíde #transphobia #Spanish #football
Leave a Reply