Mexico City.- Tropical Depression One-E evolved into Tropical Storm “Aletta” in the Pacific Ocean.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that the cloud bands of the weather phenomenon will cause heavy rains, high waves and strong gusts of wind in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

“Aletta” is located 310 kilometers west-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 315 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.

The storm has sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of 85 kilometers per hour.

“Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, waves of 1 to 3 meters high and the possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts of Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco are expected,” he added.